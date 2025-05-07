Fajr Sepasi win promotion to 2025/26 PGPL

Tehran Times – SHIRAZ, Fajr Sepasi football club secured promotion to the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Tuesday.

With only two matches remaining in the 2024/25 Azadegan League, the Shiraz-based club have guaranteed their promotion. Meanwhile, Paykan, Sanat Naft, Ario Eslamshahr, and Saipa still have a chance to claim the remaining spot.

Founded in 1988, Fajr Sepasi are currently led by former Esteghlal defender Pirouz Ghorbani.

Havadar have been relegated from the PGPL, and either Nassaji or Mes Rafsanjan will also face relegation from the league.