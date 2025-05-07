Mehdi Taremi becomes second Iranian to reach Champions League Final

Iranwire.com – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi has become the second Iranian footballer in history to reach the UEFA Champions League final after Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Inter Milan secured their second Champions League final appearance in three years, having previously reached the final in the 2022–2023 season, where they lost 1–0 to Manchester City.

The only previous Iranian to reach this stage was Ali Daei with Bayern Munich in 1999.

Taremi could potentially become the first Iranian to play in a final, as Daei did not get playing time in Bayern’s match against Manchester United.

Taremi assisted a goal after entering as a substitute in the 72nd minute for Argentine captain Lautaro Martinez.

Football experts praised his performance, particularly his defensive work.

Inter Milan, three-time Champions League winners (1964, 1965, and 2010), will be seeking their fourth title.

“It’s a beautiful moment,” Taremi said after the match. “Our work isn’t finished yet, and now we want to make history.”