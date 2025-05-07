Taremi fought like a ‘Gladiator’ against Barcelona in Champions League drama

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan second-string striker Mehdi Taremi put in a shift in last night’s hard-fought 4-3 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League.

In doing so, the Iran international earned broad plaudits from the local media via TMW.

Mehdi Taremi has merely been a shadow of his former self this season.

Indeed, the 32-year-old went from one of Europe’s fiercest strikers at Porto to becoming a flop at Inter Milan.

However, he reminded everyone of his class yesterday evening.

Despite failing to score, Taremi deserves massive credit for Inter’s triumph.

For starters, he tied up Davide Frattesi for the match-winner.

In addition, he fought like a ‘gladiator’ for every possession and got heavily involved in the link-up play.

Battling side by side with Marcus Thuram, Taremi was able to provide his backline a much-needed breather.

Indeed, his ability to hold onto the ball in tight spaces helped Inter take a breath under Barcelona’s relentless siege.

Hopefully, he will stay on this trajectory in the season finale.