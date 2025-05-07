Iran beat Philippines in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HOHHOT, A late goal from Iran secured a 1-0 victory in their opening match of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 as it saw off the Philippines Wednesday morning.

Making its tournament debut, the Philippines came within a whisker of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history against the defending champion, who won every one of its 10 matches en-route to claiming the title in both previous editions in 2015 and 2018.

In the end, Iran found a way through in the dying stages as Maral Torkaman broke Philippines’ hearts to take all three points in the Group B encounter at the Hohhot Sports Centre.

Team Melli Banovan will meet Hong Kong and Vietnam on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

