PGPL: Esteghlal held by struggling Havadar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 24, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Havadar football teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

Just after four minutes, Ramin Rezaeian gave the hosts a lead in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but Dariush Shojaeian leveled the score two minutes later.

Mohammadhossein Sadeghi scored Havadar’s second goal in the 28th minute but the they failed to keep their advantage and Kasra Rahmati scored an own goal six minutes into the second half.

Havadar were almost relegated from 2024/25 PGPL and Esteghlal are 11th in the 16-team table.

