Mehdi Taremi named Iran’s Athlete of the Year at National Sports Awards

Ifpnews.com – TEHRAN, Inter Milan and Iran national team striker Mehdi Taremi was crowned Iran’s top athlete for 2023-24 at Wednesday night’s “Iran’s Champion” awards ceremony, attended by President Massoud Pezeshkian, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali and officials from the national Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Taremi won “Best Goal” for his Inter Milan strike in addition to his Iran’s Athlete of the Year honors.

Taremi, who was absent in the ceremony due to club commitments, in a video address expressed gratitude and enthusiasm for his goal being chosen in a popular vote as the best.

The 31-year-old forward said, “I’m honored my goal was chosen. We’re united in chasing every club and international trophy – I’ll keep scoring for Iran’s pride.”

Known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, Taremi has had a remarkable career trajectory.

His international career took off when he joined Al-Gharafa in Qatar and later moved to Portugal’s Rio Ave, where he was the Primeira Liga joint-top scorer in the 2019-20 season.

Taremi’s success continued at FC Porto, where he won multiple domestic titles and established himself as one of the league’s top players.

In 2024, he transferred to Italy’s Inter Milan, further solidifying his status as a global football talent.