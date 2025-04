Tasnim – TEHRAN, Marziyeh Jafari was named the new head coach of Iran’s women’s football team on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old coach replaced Maryam Azmoun in the position.

Jafari most recently worked as head coach of Iranian club Bam Khatoon.

Also, Mahdieh Molaei was named as Team Melli Banovan goalkeeping coach.

Iran prepares for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification, which will start on June 26.