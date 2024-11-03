Sayyadmanesh assists and scores as Westerlo beats Dender

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – WESTERLO, KVC Westerlo defeated Dender 2-0 in Matchweek 13 of 2024-25 Belgian Pro League Friday night.

Matija Frigan opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute assisted by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

It was Sayyadmanesh who then sealed the win for Westerlo and made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Westerlo moved up to sixth place with 18 points, 10 points adrift of leader Genk.

It was the third goal of the Iranian winger in Westerlo.

The match was held at the Het Kuipje.