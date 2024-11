Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Kalba secured a 3-0 victory over Al Orouba today, Friday, at Kalba Stadium in the seventh round of the ADNOC Professional League, raising its total to 10 points.

With this win, Kalba climbed to sixth place, while Al Orouba remains in thirteenth with just 3 points.

The goals for Kalba were scored by Leandro Spadacio and Daniel Bessa, at the 8th, 56th, and 76th minutes.