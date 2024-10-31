Mosimane suffers another loss with Esteghlal [VIDEO]

Afrik-foot.com – TEHRAN, South African coach Pitso Mosimane has suffered another blow after his team Esteghlal suffered a 2-0 loss against Tractor on Thursday in the Persian Gulf Pro League outing.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach had started his reign at the Iranian club with a 3-1 loss against Kheybar Khorramabad.

A better response from the fans and stakeholders was anticipated at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

It was not going to be an easy task getting a win against Tractor who, prior to the match, had secured five wins, a draw, and two losses.

The first half ended goalless with either team missing some good chances to find the back of the net. However, things changed in the second half in favour of the visitors.

Aref Aghasi opened the scoring in the 56th minute before his teammate Sajjad Ashouri added the second with three minutes remaining for the game to end. The result took Tractor top of the Persian Gulf Pro League table with 19 points from nine matches.

Esteghlal are placed 12th on the table with just eight points; they have managed two wins, as many draws and five defeats.