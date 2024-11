(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SEOUL, Head of the Iran football federation Mehdi Taj met FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Seoul.

Taj has traveled to Seoul, South Korea to attend the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Taj met Infantino and AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

Iran stalwart Saeid Ahmad Abbasi was named the 2023 AFC Futsal Player of the Year on Tuesday.