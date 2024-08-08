Shabab Al Ahli coach Paulo Sousa lauds Sardar Azmoun

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Shabab Al Ahli head coach Paulo Sousa lauded Sardar Azmoun following 4-1 win against Iran’s Sepahan in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Preliminary Stage 1 tie on Tuesday.

Second half substitutes Azmoun and Federico Cartabia played pivotal roles in reversing Mohammad Mohebi’s opener as the Emirati club’s sealed a preliminary stage two tie against Qatar’s Al Gharafa next week.

“It was a balanced game. I congratulate my players. There were many challenges, but we were able to move forward with good coordination in defense and attack. The good blocks from our goalkeeper also motivated us,” said Sousa.

Mohebi broke the deadlock just before the half-time whistle, but the introduction of Cartabia and Azmoun after the hour mark paid off handsomely for Shabab Al Ahli as the duo went on to spark the fightback.

“We used the flanks and advanced through the center with three defenders. Another key to this win was the use of Azmoun and Cartabia together. It comes down to attitude and mutual understanding and we were able to win as a good team.”

“Azmoun was a late addition into the squad and has not played regular games in these two years but his presence is very important for us both on and off the field. He was one of our key players, had a great performance on the field and has a good connection with the young players in terms of having European experience,” added the 53-year-old.

Shabab Al Ahli stand one step away from the group stage, facing Al Gharafa on August 13 in what promises to be a challenging encounter with Sasso confident of taking the win.