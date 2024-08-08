Boost for Inter Milan as Taremi & Arnautovic make swift progress in recovery

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan strikers Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic are reportedly making comprehensive progress in their recovery.

The two experienced bombers sustained injuries in recent pre-friendly encounters. Hence, they both missed last night’s contest against Al-Ittihad at the U-Power Stadium which ended in a 0-2 loss.

This left Simone Inzaghi with very few options up front. The manager had to rely on the outgoing Joaquin Correa alongside Marcus Thuram who only recently returned from his summer vacation.

Inzaghi also introduced Martin Satriano in the second period who is yet another attacker heading towards the exit door.

But according to FcInterNews, Taremi and Arnautovic are making swift recoveries.

The duo will certainly skip the final pre-season friendly against Chelsea. This contest will take place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the source believes the Iranian and Austrian could rejoin group training between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This would be a timely return. After all, the Italian champions will kickstart their Serie A defense campaign on August 17th in an away encounter against Genoa.

So if the two strikers manage to make their return to full training next week, they could earn a call-up for the season opener.

Gaining back the services of his experienced attackers will be crucial for Inzaghi, especially with Lautaro Martinez only recently returning from his summer vacation.

This is particularly true in Taremi’s case. The former Porto striker has cemented himself as the standout performer in the club’s pre-season preparations.

The 32-year-old scored in the first three friendly tests of the season before succumbing to injury.

On the other hand, Arnautovic has now fallen down the pecking order. Moreover, a report this morning claimed that the club has told the Austrian he’s no longer part of the project.

However, as long as the 35-year-old remains at Appiano Gentile, he could be useful to the cause, especially amidst the lack of alternative options.