August 9, 2024

Dynamo Makhachkala signs contract with Javad Hosseinnejad

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 9, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
9 views

Dinamo-mx.ru – MAKHACHKALA, 21-year-old Iranian attacking midfielder Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad has become a player for Makhachkala Dynamo.

Javad (this is the name that will be printed on the player’s jersey) moved to Dynamo from Sepahan, a club in the Iranian Pro League, the top division in Iran.

The Dynamo newcomer is 21 years old, and he played two matches for the Iranian national team and had a productive 2023/2024 season for Sepahan: 22 games for the club in the championship and three assists, four matches in the Asian Champions League – with two goals and an assist.

Javad will play for our team under number ten.

More Stories

Esteghlal completes signing of Gael Kakuta

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 9, 2024

Boost for Inter Milan as Taremi & Arnautovic make swift progress in recovery

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 8, 2024

Shabab Al Ahli coach Paulo Sousa lauds Sardar Azmoun

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 8, 2024