Dynamo Makhachkala signs contract with Javad Hosseinnejad

Dinamo-mx.ru – MAKHACHKALA, 21-year-old Iranian attacking midfielder Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad has become a player for Makhachkala Dynamo.

Javad (this is the name that will be printed on the player’s jersey) moved to Dynamo from Sepahan, a club in the Iranian Pro League, the top division in Iran.

The Dynamo newcomer is 21 years old, and he played two matches for the Iranian national team and had a productive 2023/2024 season for Sepahan: 22 games for the club in the championship and three assists, four matches in the Asian Champions League – with two goals and an assist.

Javad will play for our team under number ten.