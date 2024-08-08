August 8, 2024

Zahedi scores late goal against Shonan Bellmare [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 8, 2024
Tasnim – HIRATSUKA, Japanese football club Avispa Fukuoka drew 1-1 with Shonan Bellmare thanks to a late goal from its Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi.

The match was held at the Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka.

Akito Suzuki was on target for the visiting team, while Zahedi scored in the dying moments of the match.

The visitors had climbed out of the relegation zone in the J1 League table with three consecutive victories, while a three-match losing run saw Avispa dropping to the eighth spot.

