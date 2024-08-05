Javad Hosseinnejad to join RPL’s Dynamo Makhachkala [Report]

Tasnim – MAKHACHKALA, Iran international midfielder Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad has reportedly reached an agreement with the Russian club Dynamo Makhachkala.

The 21-year-old player, who currently plays for Sepahan, scored two goals in 27 matches for the Iranian club.

Russian media reports suggest that Hosseinnezhad will join the Russian team on a three-year deal with an option to extend for an additional year.

The side plays in the 2024–25 Russian Premier League.