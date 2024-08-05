ACL Elite: Sepahan to host Shabab Al Ahli in preliminary stage encounter

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 gets underway on Tuesday with Iran’s Sepahan hosting Shabab Al Ahli in a preliminary stage encounter.

At stake will be a spot in the next stage of the preliminaries, with the winner to face Qatar’s Al Gharafa on August 13 to earn a spot in the West league stage.

Both teams will be determined to not let rust derail their ambitions, with their respective domestic seasons yet to kick off.

Sepahan, who featured in the AFC Champions League 2023-24, underwent a two-week training stint in Turkey in preparation for Tuesday’s encounter.

The home side, who earned its spot by virtue of winning the 2023-24 Hazfi Cup for a fifth time, has appeared on Asia’s pinnacle club stage on 14 occasions – the most by a club from Iran. The five-time league champion was runner-up in the AFC Champions League 2007 and reached the Round of 16 last season.

Shabab Al Ahli will be unfazed by the prospect of facing Sepahan away, with the Dubai-based club having strengthened its ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

An exciting addition is Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun, who has joined from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Shabab Al Ahli, who prepared for the match with a training stint in Austria, qualified for the preliminary stage after finishing as the UAE Pro League 2023-24 runner-up.