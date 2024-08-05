Inter’s Taremi hails importance of Iran legend: ‘He was fundamental for my career’ [VIDEO]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi feels that the role that legendary former Iran striker Ali Daei played in his career was “fundamental.”

The 32-year-old spoke on the “Welcome Home” program on Inter’s social media account, via FCInterNews. He noted that it was Daei who recommended a move to Iranian giants Persepolis for him.

This summer, Taremi became an Inter player.

The Iranian international has undoubtedly completed the most high profile move of his career to date in joining the Nerazzurri.

Given that Taremi is now well into his thirties, it is a move that comes relatively late in the Iranian’s career.

But Taremi has been a player who has been making his marking for many years – even if it has not always come on the biggest European stages.

It was in 2019 that Taremi first came to European football. Portuguese side Rio Ave signed him that summer transfer window.

And Taremi enjoyed a free-scoring single season with Rio Ave. So much so that it inspired Portuguese giants Porto to sign the Iranian.

And over four seasons at Porto, Taremi has played at a high level, including in the Champions League.

Therefore, it is not too hard to see why Inter decided to snap Taremi up this summer aftewr his contract with the Portuguese club expired.

Taremi has been an important player for the Iranian national team before he ever came to Europe, though.

Moreover, the new Inter striker also made his mark in club football in his native country.

Taremi spent four years playing for Iran’s biggest club, Persepolis.

And that stint was certainly foundational in Taremi emerging as the striker that he is now.

Taremi has become Iran’s talisman in the last decade or so. In this sense, he follows in the footsteps of iconic former Bayern Munich striker Daei.

And it was Daei who personally helped set up Taremi’s transfer to Persepolis from Iranjavan in 2014.

“For me, that moment was fundamental,” explained Taremi.

“It was perfect for me to be able to play for such an important club in Iran.”

Taremi noted that “Daei was one of the top scorers of all time in international football. Behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“For us he’s a legend,” the new Inter striker said of Daei.