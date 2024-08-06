Kaveh Zahiroleslam scores in STVV loss to Charleroi [VIDEO]

Walfoot.be – ST TRUIDEN, Charleroi won comfortably at Stayen frace in Saint-Trond by a score of 1-4.

After their inaugural defeat against Antwerp, Charleroi travelled to Saint-Trond, whilst

the Trudonnaires had lost at the very end of the match last week against Anderlecht.

The scoring started early with Heymans converting a penalty for Charleroi to take the lead (0-1, 18th).

Rik De Mil ‘s men don’t stop there and continued to rush in front of the STVV goal. Zorgane then delivered a perfect cross from his own half of the field to find Heymans, who subtly headed it in leaving Coppens with no chance (0-2, 30th).

Overwhelmed, Saint-Trond conceded two further goals before the break. Petris crossed towards Guiagon, whose shot was deflected into the net (0-3, 43rd). Bernier then completed the rampage to score Charleroi’s fourth in injury time (0-4, 45th+1).

The home side took a big blow and were unable to react for majority of the game. However, a consolation was presented to STVV when an error from Charleroi goalkeeper sent the ball to Zahiroleslam, who made it 1-4 (61st).