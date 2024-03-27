Sardar Azmoun set for return to Rome to undergo medical tests after knee injury

Romapress.net – ROME, Iranian attacker Sardar Azmoun is expected shortly to be back in the Italian capital after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

The 29-year-old forward will return to Rome tomorrow morning, reports Sky Sport, as Roma await to find out the extent of a muscle injury the player suffered in the recent outing with Iran against Turkmenistan.

The initial prognosis suggested Azmoun may miss around a month of action due to a supposed hamstring injury.

Upon his arrival, Azmoun will undergo more tests with the club’s medical staff.