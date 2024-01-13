TM assistant coach Manicone speaks on Inter Milans interest to sign Taremi

Tasnim – DOHA, Former Inter Milan player and current Iran assistant coach Antonio Manicone revealed why the Nerazzurri would do well to sign Mehdi Taremi.

The Italian giant has been keeping an eye on the 31-year-old for quite some time now.

It will be looking to poach his services on a free transfer once his contract with Porto expires at the end of the season.

In 2023, Manicone joined the technical staff of the Iranian national team which gave him the chance to collaborate with Taremi.

“Mehdi is intelligent, he knows how to find spaces in the possession and non-possession phases,” said the former Inter midfielder in his interview with Tuttosport via FcInterNews.

“He has notable physical qualities, excellent technique, a good eye for goal. He is very good when attacking spaces, with or without the ball at his feet. This is also partially thanks to his speed.

“I see him both as a center-forward and a second striker. When he plays for the national team, we pair him with Azmoun. Thanks to his intelligence, he can do everything.

“Taremi also helps his teammate playing well. He likes to play the ball, he knows how to intervene at the right moment.

“We are talking about a modern striker, one who can be very useful even when opponents close in on him,” Manicone concluded.