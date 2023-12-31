Iran to face Burkina Faso in pre-Asian Cup friendly

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will play Burkina Faso in a friendly match on Jan. 5 as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The match will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Kish Island in Persian Gulf.

The media had previously reported that Team Melli would play Indonesia in a friendly match in Doha, scheduled for Jan. 7.

Team Melli are in Group C with the UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong, while Indonesia are in Group D along with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.

Iran will start the campaign against Palestine on Jan. 14 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, are going to bring an end to the title drought in the competition.

Iran have not won the title since 1976.