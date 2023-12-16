December 16, 2023

CL: Mehdi Taremi scores against Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi scored a goal in a 5-3 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday night to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Iranian international was on target in the 62nd minute.

Galeno scored twice in the first half and he continued to haunt Shakhtar in the 62nd minute when he set up Taremi inside the box to score Porto’s third.

Pepe scored Porto’s fourth, which was also assisted by Galeno, three minutes later and Francisco Conceicao added a fifth in the 82nd.

Danylo Sikan (29th), Stephen Eustaquio (72nd) and Eguinaldo (88th) scored for Shakhtar Donetsk.

More Stories

Sardar Azmoun returns to group training ahead of Bologna clash

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023

Iran handed easy draw at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023

Saman Ghoddos: Brentfords Swiss Army Knife

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023