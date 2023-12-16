CL: Mehdi Taremi scores against Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

Tasnim – PORTO, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi scored a goal in a 5-3 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday night to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Iranian international was on target in the 62nd minute.

Galeno scored twice in the first half and he continued to haunt Shakhtar in the 62nd minute when he set up Taremi inside the box to score Porto’s third.

Pepe scored Porto’s fourth, which was also assisted by Galeno, three minutes later and Francisco Conceicao added a fifth in the 82nd.

Danylo Sikan (29th), Stephen Eustaquio (72nd) and Eguinaldo (88th) scored for Shakhtar Donetsk.