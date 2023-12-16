Iran handed easy draw at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, 12-time champions Iran have been handed an easy draw in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 following the draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The competition will be held in Thailand from April 17 to 28, 2024.

Team Melli lead the Group D cast, with Kuwait, Bahrain and debutants Afghanistan for company.

Four-time champions Japan are the top seeds in Group C with Tajikistan, Korea Republic and Kyrgyzstan.

Hosts Thailand will have Vietnam, Myanmar and China PR for company in Group A while Group B will see four-time runners-up Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Australia battling for the two quarter-final spots.

Should Uzbekistan – who have already qualified for the World Cup as hosts – advance to the semi-finals, the four losing quarter-finalists will playoff for the fourth ticket.

The top four finishers at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 will qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024, which will take place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 6, 2024, marking the first time the global showpiece will be held in Central Asia.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China PR

Group B: Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Australia

Group C: Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Kyrgyzstan

Group D: Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan