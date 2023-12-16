Sardar Azmoun returns to group training ahead of Bologna clash

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma attacker Sardar Azmoun is expected to be back with the rest of the team for the upcoming away match with Bologna.

As reported by Sky Sport, the Iranian striker was involved in Roma’s latest group training session only a couple of days away from the match at the Dall’Ara.

Azmoun had gone down with an injury against Fiorentina but seems to have recovered in time with the hope of being called up by Jose Mourinho on Sunday.