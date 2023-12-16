December 16, 2023

Sardar Azmoun returns to group training ahead of Bologna clash

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma attacker Sardar Azmoun is expected to be back with the rest of the team for the upcoming away match with Bologna.

As reported by Sky Sport, the Iranian striker was involved in Roma’s latest group training session only a couple of days away from the match at the Dall’Ara.

Azmoun had gone down with an injury against Fiorentina but seems to have recovered in time with the hope of being called up by Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

More Stories

Iran handed easy draw at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023

CL: Mehdi Taremi scores against Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023

Saman Ghoddos: Brentfords Swiss Army Knife

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 16, 2023