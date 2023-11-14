Iran U17 suffer last-gasp loss against England [VIDEO]

Reiss leveled the score after the hour mark with a strike from outside the area and Ndala scored the winner in the added time after Iran goalkeeper Arsha Shakouri failed to clear the ball and the England forward found the back of the empty net.

Earlier in the day, Brazil defeated New Caledonia 9-0.

Iran, who had defeated Brazil 3-2 in their opening Group C match, will play New Caledonia on Friday in a must-win game.