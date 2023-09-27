Iran U23 advance to quarters at Hangzhou [VIDEO]

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team defeated Thailand 2-0 in Round of 16 of the 2022 Asian Games on Wednesday thanks to goals from Arsalan Motahari and Yasin Salmani.

Motahari found the back of the net in the 13th minute after Thailand goalkeeper

Lakhonphon Nopphon made a mistake and his shot was deflected by the Iranian forward into the goal.

Salmani also netted the second goal from the penalty spot in the 80th minute at the SC Sports Centre Stadium.

Iran started the campaign with a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in Group B and defeated Vietnam 4-0 and Mongolia 3-0 in their following matches.

Reza Enayati’s side will play the winners of Palestine and Hong Kong in the quarterfinals.

With more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories, the 2022 Asian Games has more participants than the Olympics.

Iran has sent 289 male and female athletes to the Games in 34 sports events.