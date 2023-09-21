Iran football victorious over Vietnam: 2022 Asiad [VIDEO]

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran U23 football team beat Vietnam 4-0 in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

Arsalan Motahari opened the scoring for Iran and Saman Touranian made the scoreboard 2-0 one minute into the second half. Mehdi Mamizadeh scored Iran’s third goal and Arya Barzegar found the back of the net in the added time.

Iran had played out a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

Iran are scheduled to meet Mongolia on Saturday.

There will be 40 sports and 61 disciplines taking place at the 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and the five co-host cities from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.