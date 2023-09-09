September 9, 2023

Tehran derby may be held in Doha [Report]

September 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams will likely be held in Doha, Qatar.

The Iranian media reports suggest that the football federation’s officials have decided to hold the match in the Persian Gulf country.

The local media have reported that the clubs will earn from TV broadcasting rights.

The referee will be Iranian and video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used in the Qatari stadiums.

Persepolis are second in the in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), two points behind leaders Sepahan.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches ended in draw.

More Stories

AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers: Iran beat Afghanistan [VIDEO]

September 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship: Bam Khatoon drawn into Group B

September 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran edge Bulgaria in friendly match [VIDEO]

September 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bdimakassar.kemenperin.go.id/js/slot-gacor/