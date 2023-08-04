FFIRI confirm Iran’s participation at Jordan football tournament

Tasnim – TEHRAN, President of Iran Football Federation Mehdi Taj confirmed that Iran will take part in the four-a-side football tournament in Jordan in October.

Iran is scheduled to play Iraq on October 13 and will meet the winner of the Jordan and Qatar match three days later.

Team Melli will also have two friendly matches with Bulgaria and Cape Verde according to FIFA International Match Calendar (FIFA Days) in September.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side prepares for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.