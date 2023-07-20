July 20, 2023

Iran remain unchanged in FIFA World Ranking

July 20, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran remained unchanged in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli are 22nd in the updated rankings, whilst Japan, the continent’s highest ranked team, remained 20th in the ranking.

Argentina continues to occupy the top spot in rankings, followed by France and Brazil in 2nd and 3rd spot.

A total of 62 matches have been played since the last edition of the FIFA World Ranking in June, with 25 of those matches taking place in the final competition of the Concacaf Gold Cup. The other 37 matches were in the SAFF Cup (AFC) and COSAFA Cup (CAF), two tournaments that are considered friendly competitions for the purposes of the FIFA ranking.

The next World Ranking will be published on Sept. 2.

