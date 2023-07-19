July 19, 2023

Bulgaria to face Iran in friendly [Report]

July 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Trud.bg – SOFIA, The Bulgarian national football team is close to signing an agreement with Iran for a friendly match, BLITZ reported.

If confirmed, the match would take place on September 7 at the renovated “Hristo Botev” stadium in Plovdiv.

The federations of the two countries are expected to sign a contract by the end of the week.

Initially, the option for friendly on the same date against Uzbekistan had been planned. Then there was a second opportunity – a friendly match with Australia, which was almost certain, but fell through a few days ago.

