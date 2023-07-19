July 19, 2023

Iran lose to Russia in second women’s friendly

Tehran Times – MOSCOW, Iran’s women’s football team lost to Russia 2-0 in a friendly match at Novogorsk Training Center in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

Ekaterina Bratko scored the first goal before the halftime and Alyona Andreeeva made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half.

It was second meeting between the Russian and Iranian women’s football teams.

Iran had lost to Russia 4-0 in Kazan on July 14.

Team Melli prepare for the Olympic Tournament Paris 2024 qualification, where the Persians are drawn along with Australia, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in Group A.

