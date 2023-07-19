Iran lose to Russia in second women’s friendly
Tehran Times – MOSCOW, Iran’s women’s football team lost to Russia 2-0 in a friendly match at Novogorsk Training Center in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.
Ekaterina Bratko scored the first goal before the halftime and Alyona Andreeeva made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half.
It was second meeting between the Russian and Iranian women’s football teams.
Iran had lost to Russia 4-0 in Kazan on July 14.
Team Melli prepare for the Olympic Tournament Paris 2024 qualification, where the Persians are drawn along with Australia, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in Group A.