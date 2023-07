Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis striker Aria Barzegar joined Esteghlal football team on Saturday.

The 21-year-old forward has joined the Blues from Naft Masjed Soleyman for an undisclosed fee.

He started his playing career at Esteghlal’s archrival Persepolis in 2020 and left the team after one year.

Barzegar is a member of Iran U-23 football team.