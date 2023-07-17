July 17, 2023

Esteghlal keeper Hosseini extends for two-years

July 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini penned a two-year extension with the team Sunday night.

The 31-year-old custodian has been a member of the Iranian giant since 2012.

Hosseini was reportedly on the verge of parting company with Esteghlal but the club decided to extend his contract.

Hosseini was an Iran national football team goalkeeper in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and represented Team Melli in the opening match against England.

