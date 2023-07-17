AC Milan have an agreement on personal terms with Taremi, but negotiations are difficult with Porto [Report]

VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, PORTUGAL - MAY 20: Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between FC Famalicao and FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on May 20, 2023 in Vila Nova de Famalicao, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Milanreports.com – MILAN, AC Milan are still trying to sign Mehdi Taremi from Porto. The Iranian striker is seen as a strong candidate to lead the attack of Stefano Pioli’s team.

According to what is reported by Claudio Raimondi of SportMediaset, the Rossoneri have reached an agreement on personal terms with the 30-year-old centre-forward. The contract would be for three years and he would earn a salary of 3 million euros net per season. For context, he earns 1.8 million euros net per season with Porto currently. His contract runs until June 2024.

There is no deal found yet, however, with Porto who are asking for 25 million euros in order to let their star striker leave. AC Milan, for their part, are not willing to go beyond the 20 million euros mark. Jorge Mendes, who is the player’s agent and also acting as an intermediary in the deal, is working to try and find a solution between the parties.