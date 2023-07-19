July 19, 2023

Iran beach soccer to participate at 2023 Nation’s Cup

July 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Tehran Times – ST. PETERSBURG, Iran’s national beach soccer team will participate at the 2023 Nation’s Cup.

The four-team tournament will be held at the Nova arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 21 to 23.

Iran will lock horn with Senegal on Friday in their opening match and face the U.S. and Russia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Team Melli will take part in the tournament as part of the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.

More Stories

Iranian-Dutch striker Javad Kalmarzy joins Mes Rafsanjan

July 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AC Milan have an agreement on personal terms with Taremi, but negotiations are difficult with Porto [Report]

July 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Esteghlal keeper Hosseini extends for two-years

July 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik