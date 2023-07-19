Iran beach soccer to participate at 2023 Nation’s Cup

Tehran Times – ST. PETERSBURG, Iran’s national beach soccer team will participate at the 2023 Nation’s Cup.

The four-team tournament will be held at the Nova arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 21 to 23.

Iran will lock horn with Senegal on Friday in their opening match and face the U.S. and Russia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Team Melli will take part in the tournament as part of the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.