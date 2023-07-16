July 16, 2023

Inter Milan join Man Utd in race to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

July 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Manutdnews.com – MILAN, Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi this summer, according to Portuguese publication Record.

The Iran international had a tremendous 2022/23 season with Porto. He scored a stunning 31 goals and provided another 14 assists from 51 games.

With a year left on his contract, Porto are open to selling him for €20 million.

United boss Erik ten Hag ‘appreciates‘ the striker’s qualities, but the Red Devils now face fresh competition from the Nerazzurri for the 30-year-old star.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are exploring a deal for the Iranian after cooling their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

Taremi would be a quality back-up striker

Taremi has been linked with a Premier League move for some time. United are one of his long-term admirers, but they need to be quick in negotiations with Porto.

Aside from Inter, Arsenal are also keen on the former Rio Ave man. Taremi appears to be eyeing a Champions League club after rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia.

United are currently considering an approach for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, but we won’t be surprised if Ten Hag persuades the club to sign Taremi as a back-up striker.

Anthony Martial has hardly been reliable with his persistent injury woes. He missed 29 games with setbacks last season, and there is a possibility he could be sold.

Taremi would be a good addition to the squad. He is a far more accomplished striker than Wout Weghorst, who had a poor loan stint from Burnley last season.

The Primeira Liga star has a strong aerial presence and likes to hold-up play. He has superb finishing skills, but also has the ability to create chances for his teammates.

Taremi is also good with his distribution in the final third. His all-round attributes would suit Ten Hag. He may want a second striker, who could change the dynamic of games.

