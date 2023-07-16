2023 CAFA Futsal Cup: Iran’s fixtures announced

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran will meet Turkmenistan in the opening match of the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on July 23.

The tournament will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

Six teams, namely Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan will compete in the tournament.

Iran is scheduled to meet Kyrgyzstan (July 24), Afghanistan (July 26), Uzbekistan (July 28) and Tajikistan (July 30).

The competition will be held in a round-robin system in one round, where each team will play with all the other five.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.