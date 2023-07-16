July 16, 2023

2023 CAFA Futsal Cup: Iran’s fixtures announced

July 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
6 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran will meet Turkmenistan in the opening match of the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on July 23.

The tournament will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

Six teams, namely Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan will compete in the tournament.

Iran is scheduled to meet Kyrgyzstan (July 24), Afghanistan (July 26), Uzbekistan (July 28) and Tajikistan (July 30).

The competition will be held in a round-robin system in one round, where each team will play with all the other five.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.

More Stories

Inter Milan join Man Utd in race to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

July 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Russia beat Iran in women’s international friendly [VIDEO]

July 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Mohammad Mohebi joins RPL’s FK Rostov

July 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik