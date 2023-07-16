July 16, 2023

Russia beat Iran in women’s international friendly [VIDEO]

July 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tehran Times – KAZAN, Russia women’s football team defeated Iran 4-0 in a friendly match at Kazan’s Central Stadium on Friday, as a crowd of 5,840 spectators cheered the teams on.

Alsu Abdullina opened the scoring for the Russian team in the 28th minute. Anna Belomyttseva made it 2-0 in the 38th minute. Valeriya Bizenkova scored Russia’s third goal three minutes before the halftime and Nataliya Mashina was on target in the 83rd minute.

It was the first ever meeting between the Russian and Iranian women’s football teams.

They are scheduled to square off against each other again on July 18. That match will be played without spectators in Novogorsk outside Moscow.

Team Melli prepare for the Olympic Tournament Paris 2024 qualification, where the Persians are drawn along with Australia, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in Group A.

More Stories

Mohammad Mohebi joins RPL’s FK Rostov

July 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tuttosport: Milan must soon tackle final non-EU slot issue – the two plans [Report]

July 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran U-23 team arrive in Turkey for training camp

July 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik