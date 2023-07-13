Mohammad Mohebi joins RPL’s FK Rostov

Fc-rostov.ru – ROSTOV, FK Rostov have reached an agreement on the transfer of the Iranian midfielder, Mohammad Mohebi.

Last season, Mohammad had a successful loan spell at Esteghlal, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 34 matches.

The midfielder also played for his national team in the match against Russia. In total, he played 8 matches for the national team and chalked up 3 goals.

We are happy to welcome Mohammad to our team! We wish you a bright and effective game in the T-shirt of our club!