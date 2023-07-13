Tuttosport: Milan must soon tackle final non-EU slot issue – the two plans [Report]

Sempremilan.com – MILAN, AC Milan are looking to sign a new right winger and a centre-forward this summer but the fact they have one non-EU slot left complicated their plans.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes this morning, the Milan management must soon resolve the knot related to the final non-EU slot and must make a decision on who they want to fill it.

The Rossoneri’s priority is still Samuel Chukwueze, but the €35m that Villarreal keeps asking for is deemed excessive by Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada given he has less than a year left on his deal.

That is why other options are being kept open. If Chukwueze is a dead end then Milan could turn to Iran international Mehdi Taremi of Porto, who is a non-EU player.

If Milan decide to sign him, then at that point they could no longer buy Chukwueze, so they would likely switch to FC Midtjylland’s Gustav Isaksen.