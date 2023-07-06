July 6, 2023

FC Cartagena interested in signing Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

July 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Álex Cámara/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13814432x) Amir Abedzadeh, of Ponferradina, during the La Liga Smartbank match between Granada CF and SD Ponferradina at Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium on 12 March, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Granada CF v SD Ponferradina - La Liga Smartbank, Spain - 12 Mar 2023

Grada3.com – CARTAGENA, Leganés was previously the team that was leading the bid for the Iranian international, but La liga 2 side Cartagena has now reportedly entered the fight for his signing.

The future of Amir Abedzadeh aims to continue being in the silver category, he was recently baptized in the Spanish La Liga 2, joining from the Portuguese league.

His last two seasons in Ponferradina earned him a lot of interest, with many teams that have been monitoring his situation. Although, at this time there are few offers that have been publicly made. Everything indicated that Leganés or Zaragoza would be the ones who would end up bringing the Iranian to their side. But now, according to Ángel García, a new suitor has joined, FC Cartagena.

FC Cartagena is in full negotiation to sell Aarón Escandell to UD Las Palmas. If that ends up happening, the penalty box would have to incorporate a replacement.

The name of Andrés Fernández, who has concluded his contract in Huesca and has not been renewed for purely economic reasons, was an option. But Amir would be the other alternative that would be valued in the Cartagonova offices.

