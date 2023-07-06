AS Roma consider Porto’s Mehdi Taremi for the attack [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma continue to seek attacking reinforcements after Tammy Abraham’s long-term injuries.

The club’s number one target remains West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi have also included among the list of options Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi’s contract with the Portuguese giants is set to expire next year. His current value is estimated at €20 million as the player is looking to move on from Porto in this window.

Over the course of last season, Taremi finished with 22 goals and 7 assists in 33 games for Porto.