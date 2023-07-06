Mohammad Mohebi linked with RPL’s FC Rostov [Report]

Tasnim – ROSTOV-ON-DON, Iran international winger Mohammad Mohebi has been linked with a move to Russian club Rostov.

The Santa Clara winger played on loan in Esteghlal last season and the Iranian club was going to sign the player on a permanent move but the Portuguese club has rejected the transfer.

Now, media reports suggest that the 24-year-old player has been linked with a move to Russian club Rostov.

Mohebi played 28 matches for Esteghlal and scored eight goals last season.