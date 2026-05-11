Mohebi scores against Akron Tolyatti [VIDEO]

Volga.news – SAMARA, On Monday, May 11, Akron (Tolyatti) hosted Rostov at Solidarnost Arena in Samara.

The visitors won the match of the 29th round of the Russian Football Championship, 1-3.

Rostov scored in the 21st minute through Kirill Schetinin, in the 39th through Mohammad Mohebi, and in the 45th minute through Viktor Melehin. Rostov defender Umar Sakho also scored an own goal in the 42nd minute.

Akron is currently in the playoff zone, occupying 13th place with 27 points. In the final round of the Russian Championship, Akron will play away against Krylia Sovetov on May 17.