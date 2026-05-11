Ghalenoei: Football in Asia has become competitive

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Iran’s national football team head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, has lauded the significant advancements in Asian football following the draw for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which placed Iran in Group C alongside Syria, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

Ghalenoei acknowledged the inherent unpredictability of football but expressed confidence in his team’s potential, reflecting on their near-triumph in the previous tournament, which was unfortunately marred by “bad luck.”

“Football in Asia has improved, and teams have grown closer to each other,” Ghalenoei observed. “Although there are four seeding pots, football in Asia has become very competitive. Our team are in good condition and are among the teams that have qualified for the World Cup quickly.”

Looking ahead, Ghalenoei aims for strong performances at the upcoming World Cup, viewing it as a crucial stepping stone for the Asian Cup.

“We hope to put on acceptable performances at the World Cup as well, and then prepare for the Asian Cup, because after the World Cup we will also undergo a generational change. I hope that in the World Cup and then in the Asian Cup, we will be a good representative for the people of Iran,” he concluded.