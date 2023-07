(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran international defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan joined Persepolis football team on Saturday.

The 29-year-old defender joined the Iranian giants from Al Ahli of Qatar.

He has penned a two-year deal with the Reds and is their third signing.

Persepolis has previously completed the signing of Puskás Akadémia forward Shahab Zahedi and Sepahan midfielder Masoud Rigi.