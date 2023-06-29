Lech Poznań to sign Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh [Report]

Gol24.pl – POZNAN, Ali Gholizadeh will become a new player at Polish top flight club Lech Poznań.

The Iranian representative will cost a record amount of EUR 1.8 million. No Polish club has ever spent so much! The winger will take the place of Michał Skóraś as the Pole left for the Belgian league, and the Iranian will come from it.

Kolejorz will buy him from Charleroi. Information about the transfer was first revealed by Piotr Koźmiński from WP SportoweFakty.

Lech has not made any transfer so far in the summer window and fans were annoyed, but apparently unnecessarily. As coach John van den Brom announced, there will be few reinforcements, actually to be counted on the fingers of one hand, but each of them will be qualitative.

Who is Ali Gholizadeh?

He is a 27-year-old winger from Iran and was recently in Turkey on loan. He played no particular stats for Kasimpasa. His home club has been Belgian Charleroi since mid-2018. And it is to them that Lech will transfer a record amount for the transfer. We are talking about 1.8 million euros.

Ali Gholizadeh had the opportunity to perform at the World Cup in Qatar. Against England (2:6) he assisted one of the goals. In total, he has already played 30 matches for Iran and scored 6 goals and recorded 4 assists.

He is currently recovering from a meniscus injury. For this reason – according to Meczyków – he will be ready to play in two months. Just then, the fight for the group stage of the Conference League will enter the decisive phase, as the second leg of the fourth round is scheduled for August 31. However, Lech will have to get through the 2nd and 3rd qualifying rounds without the participation of the Iranian.

This is a record transfer in the history of Lech Poznań and the entire Polish Ekstraklasa.

Gholizadeh will be one of two Iranians in our Ekstraklasa. In the team of Pogoń Szczecin we will also find a 19-year-old midfielder, Yadegar Rostami who by the decision of coach Jens Gustafsson deserved a “promotion” from the third-league reserves. In the past, Farshad Ahmadzadeh also featured for Śląsk Wrocław.

Ali Gholizadeh will be bound by a contract with Lech Poznan until June 2026.