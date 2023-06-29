June 29, 2023

Lille OSC interested in Mehdi Taremi [Report]

June 29, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – LILLE, French football clubs Marseille and Lille have reportedly shown interest in signing Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi has turned down an offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, and expressed his desire to stay in Europe.

Olympique de Marseille has reportedly expressed an interest in the player and is considering a potentially costly deal. In addition, Ligue 1 side Lille and Serie A’s AC Milan have also expressed an interest, but no formal offers have been made.

Taremi’s current club Porto is reportedly ready to sell the player. The Portuguese club is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of between €15m and €20m for the Iranian striker, who currently has one year remaining on his contract.

The Iranian boasts an impressive record in Liga Portugal, with 33 appearances, 22 goals and 8 assists.

